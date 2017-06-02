The young generation of actors including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor may be some of the most stylish names to have happened to this film industry but the fact that the likes of Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan are a league of their own is undeniable.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, probably made the best use of throwback Thursday, when he chanced upon his old photograph and decided to extend a fashion challenge to the likes of Ranveer, Varun and his nephew Arjun.

In a self-referential tweet, the actor shared a photograph of himself sporting a bright red vest and shorts coupled with a red cowboy hat and black gladiator sandals and asked the current generation of actors to beat this.

He captioned the image as, "I've been breaking fashion boundaries way before you guys! Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh (and) Varun Dhawan I challenge you to beat this! Up for it."

I've been breaking fashion boundaries way before you guys! @arjunk26 @RanveerOfficial @Varun_dvn I challenge you to beat this! Up for it? pic.twitter.com/wtkF3LmMov — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 1, 2017

Even though Ranveer has an unconventional maverick style statement that no other young actor can even come close to, Ranveer himself conceded to Anil's challenge and wrote, "RED HOT !!!! I concede."

RED HOT !!!! I concede https://t.co/eDHfkMS9RP — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 1, 2017

Arjun, who'll next be seen sharing the frame with Anil in Aneez Bazmi's Mubaraakan, took up the challenge and wrote, "I need a month or 2 to get over the look first...will make sure I break the boundary with u when we promote #Mubarakan together !!!"

I need a month or 2 to get over the look first...will make sure I break the boundary with u when we promote #Mubarakan together !!! https://t.co/5suFxKI1SK — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 1, 2017

Now one can easily see why the entire Kapoor clan including Anil's wife, daughters Sonam and Rhea are referred to as one of Bollywood's most stylish family!