While one is aging in reverse, the other is considered one of the hottest actors of recent times. We are talking of none other than one of the coolest and most handsome father-son duos of B-town, Anil and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

The dashing duo, who recently featured on the cover of one of the leading men's fashion magazine GQ India's June issue, have been turning heads and setting pulses racing with their never-seen-before playful and stylishly cool avatar. And although the two have absolutely contrasting styles, they still make for a great pair on the cover, twinning in a denim-on-denim look and showing off the amazing chemistry they share.

"Harshvardhan’s style is a perfect mix of functionality, comfort and style. Anil Kapoor’s style is more classic with a twist," said Tanya Vohra, Fashion Editor, GQ India in an exclusive interview to News18.com.

Actor Anil, who is seen striking a fun pose on the magazine's cover, looked debonair and handsome as always. Harshvardhan too looked dapper, twinning in blue with his 'jhakaas' dad.

Dressed in similar outfits, both the actors looked like a mirror reflection of each other. And from what the cover photo reveals, seems like they had too much fun working on their first ever cover shoot together.

When asked what it was like to collaborate with the father-son duo, Tanya told News18.com, "It was pretty cool to style them both on the cover. They’ve never done something like this before and share a camaraderie that you can see in the pictures too."

While both Anil and Harshvardhan looked chilled out on the cover, displaying great camaraderie, it was hard to tell the father from the son. They looked like twins, sporting the same Diesel shirts with matching beard game. The only difference being that while Anil teamed his shirt with denims from French Connection and dark brown shoes from Hackett London, Harshvardhan opted for a pair of denims from Naked and Famous and shoes from Oliver Sweeney.

Also, the kind of equation and spirit they displayed, it made them look more like buddies and less like father and son.

"The idea was to keep it youthful and friendly, father-son circa 2017, rather than an old-school idea of the relationship. They are both stylish and can almost borrow from each other’s wardrobes, which is where the idea of having them twin in the shoot came from. And double denim is quite an ageless menswear trend," said Tanya when asked what was the idea behind styling the men in similar attires.

Clearly, the friendship, bond and chemistry is visible in the pictures and we cannot help but admit that no one can do style better than the first fashion family of Bollywood - the Kapoors.