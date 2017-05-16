Anushka Sharma Caught Stalking Shah Rukh Khan On Instagram

Anushka Sharma, who has expressed her adulation for Shah Rukh Khan on several occasions. Now, in Shah Rukh’s words, Anushka is “stalking” him and he wants to report her for doing that!

Anushka recently visited Yash Raj Studios and on spotting Shah Rukh Khan’s vanity van below, quickly clicked a selfie with it and posted it on Instagram.

The witty king of Bollywood took no time in pulling her leg. After seeing her post, the star announced that he will be reporting her to the authorities for stalking him.

I am going to report her for stalking me!!! #Repost @anushkasharma (@get_repost) ・・・ 👉🏼 I spot SRKs vanity van at yrf studio aaaahah! A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on May 15, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

The duo is already working on their Imtiaz Ali movie together. However, Anushka seems to be missing his favorite co-star too much.

Looks like Badshah khan has to report an long list of instagrammers for doing that all the time.