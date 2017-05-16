X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Anushka Sharma Caught Stalking Shah Rukh Khan On Instagram
Image courtesy: Anushka Sharma's official Instagram account
Anushka Sharma, who has expressed her adulation for Shah Rukh Khan on several occasions. Now, in Shah Rukh’s words, Anushka is “stalking” him and he wants to report her for doing that!
Anushka recently visited Yash Raj Studios and on spotting Shah Rukh Khan’s vanity van below, quickly clicked a selfie with it and posted it on Instagram.
The witty king of Bollywood took no time in pulling her leg. After seeing her post, the star announced that he will be reporting her to the authorities for stalking him.
The duo is already working on their Imtiaz Ali movie together. However, Anushka seems to be missing his favorite co-star too much.
Looks like Badshah khan has to report an long list of instagrammers for doing that all the time.
First Published: May 16, 2017, 11:01 AM IST
Recommended For You
- No Baahubali 2 For Children Under 16 in Singapore, Here's Why
- IPL 2017: Maharashtra Derby To Decide First Finalist
- Roger Federer to Skip French Open And Focus on Wimbledon
- WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Supreme Court to Decide If it Affects Users' Rights
- Priyanka Chopra Frolicking In A Bikini At Miami Beach Is Goals!