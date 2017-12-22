From Anushka To Deepika: Fashion Trends That Celebrities Embraced In 2017
Whether it was the slogan tee, sporting off-shoulder top or flaunting statement sleeves, here's a list of all the fashion trends that B-town celebrities embraced in 2017.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone/ Yogen Shah and Instagram)
Statement sleeves magic
A little drama to an otherwise boring outfit is essential to add some life to the attire, to make it look interesting and worth wearing. So, what better way than doing the sleeves interestingly and creating some magic.
Statement sleeves, which was one of the most embraced and flaunted trends of 2017, was an absolute favorite among our Bollywood divas.
Take a look.
The gorgeous @aliaabhatt in a beige chikankari skirt with a taffeta crop top for the #Lokmat #Style #awards #abujanisandeepkhosla #chikan #AJSKxChikan #handembroidered #classic #with #a #twist #ajsk #abusandeep #aliabhatt #beautiful #star #instafashion #instastar #instastyle Styled by the wonderful @stylebyami
The denim-on-denim look
The denim-on-denim trend was all the rage with several celebrities embracing the look and stepping out in style. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma, celebrities totally loved the concept and flaunted their fashion A-game in 'denim' style.
They told us that denim and sari can never come together...We proved them wrong...and how! Moral of the story: When someone tells you it can't be done, do it anyway & do it big! @sonamkapoor Shop this edgy look at Palladium | Juhu | Kala Ghoda | Select CITYWALK, Delhi stores. Or order yours on HouseofMasaba.net / WhatsApp | +91 8291518061 #trendmakers #denimlove #breakingbarriers #houseofmasaba #themasabaprint #sonamkapoor #celebrity #stylefile #denim #saris
Off-shoulder love
Both Bollywood and Hollywood was absolutely in awe of this fashion trend. From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, celebrities flaunted their sexiness in off-shoulder dresses and outfits every time they found an opportunity.
Ravishing in Royal Blue! @katrinakaif is utterly Divine in 'Chrysanthemum' by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture. @iffigoa #abujanisandeepkhosla #AJSK #AbuJani #SandeepKhosla #Fashion #designers #india #FashionCouture #colours #beautiful #gorgeous #designerwear #glamorous #diva #shimmer #indianwear #fashiondesigners #KatrinaKaif #bollywood #actor #instafashion #instadiva #instastar #instadaily #iffigoa
Camouflaged
Style is about feeling comfortable in your own skin and sporting a look that makes you feel confident and happy about oneself without ignoring what's in trend. But celebs aren't one to pass off any trend without flaunting and owning it. And this particular trend had everyone's attention. From Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon to Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, everyone sported the look and stepped out flaunting it in their own stylish way.
(Photo: Yogen Shah)
Heavy metal
It was all about going back in time and embracing everything that was good about the 80s era and metallics was definitely one of those things. The glitzy and gutsy metallic trend of the 80's was in vogue in 2017.
From pants, jackets, sneakers to skirts and dresses, metallic was red-hot this year. From Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, to Bollywood's favourite girl gang which includes actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora Khan and Amrita Arora, everyone embraced the metallic trend without any qualms.
Take a look.
(Photo: Deepika Padukone/ Official Instagram account of Shaleena Nathani)
Anushka Sharma attends the 'GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017' at Grand Hyatt Hotel On Friday, September 22, 2017 in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Rocking the slogan tee
From Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma, Bollywood stars showed off their fashion A-game when they stepped out in style flaunting slogan tees with catchy phrases (sometime even opinions) emblazoned on their tees.
Take a look.
(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Yogen Shah)
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Yogen Shah)
Charismatic monochrome
Whether it was a gown, a jumpsuit or separates straight out of a designer store, monochrome ensembles did the trick for celebrities throughout the year and helped them look their best on several occassions.
Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Karisma Kapoor to Shraddha Kapoor, Esha Gupta and Sonakshi Sinha, several celebrities rocked and slayed it in the monochrome look last year.
Take a look.
"Work only with people who respect you, even if you have to sit at home doing nothing till then." - Anil Kapoor Thank you @wethewomenasia giving me the opportunity to share my thoughts and perspective on an issue that is plaguing our society. #WeTheWomen In @jacquemus Bag by @wearerheson Styled by @RheaKapoor Styling Assistants: @manishamelwani & @spacemuffin27 Hair: @bbhiral Make-up: @shraddha.naik : @thehouseofpixels @anilskapoor
The 'striped' story
While pulling off stripes isn't everybody's cup of tea, it seems like Bollywood celebrities have mastered the art of wearing it in style. In 2017, B-town divas gave us some stunning looks to keeping gazing at while donning the striped look to perfection.
From Deepika Padukone's pin-striped shirt, Sonam Kapoor's striped blouse which she teamed with a saree to Sonakshi Sinha's dress, Bollywood divas were dressed to the nines each time.
Take a look.
Ruffles all over
The last 12 months were all about making a statement via ruffles on tops, skirts, shirts, dress or trousers. Ruffles - ranging from delicate frills to oversized, dramatic decorations on the apparel- were the real winners in 2017.
Take a look.
Revival of sarees
From pairing sarees with a cape and jacket, reworking the way it could be stylishly draped to attempting to create magic with saree gowns designers and stylists did everything they could to bring back the saree in 2017.
Last year saw a lot of celebrities including Kajol, Malaika Arora Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone sport the six yard wonder and successfully manage to turn heads each time they stepped out to make an appearance. Sarees were not only revived but also given a stylish spin by the designers and stylists to give it a more modern look and make it look more appealing to the next generation stars.
Take a look.
Pantsuits
While men are best known to sport chic suits, women too embraced the pantsuits long ago as their own and rocked it like no other. This year, the pantsuits made a comeback for celebrities and A-listers like Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan all of whom were snapped sporting pantsuits this year. And, surprisingly all three ladies chose the color red, a color that exudes power and sexiness all at the same time, to up their fashion game.
Take a look.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pose for the cameras during Indian Sports Honours Awards at Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Colorblocking
The colorblocking trend was at its peak this year with designers experimenting with it at every given opportunity. As fashion enthusiasts would agree, we got to witness some marvellous outfits this year that took the colorblocking game to a new high.
Celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and others flaunted some uber chic garments, giving colorblocking a whole new meaning.
Take a look.
