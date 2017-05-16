Anushka Sharma Looks Summer Ready With This New Haircut

Anushka Sharma is one of most versatile actresses to have carved her way to the top in Bollywood. Not only is she a wonderful actress, but her fashion sense and style doesn’t fail to wow her fans each time she steps out. The Bollywood fashion diva has her crowning glory crowned on her head. She has experimented with some pretty cool hair styles that have given us major hair goals.

Anushka was recently spotted in Juhu flaunting her bent waves by global hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori. She can never make a wrong move with classic mid length layer cut blow-dried perfectly to look shiny and swingy!

The lady is fearless when trying new looks, with her hair playing the most versatile part in her makeover journey. She goes above and beyond when it comes to experimenting with tresses. We have to admit, most of Anushka Sharma’s haircut and hairstyles have added onto her vivacious and positive persona.

Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan are busy shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next in Mumbai. The yet-untitled film, which is slated for an August 11 release, will see Shah Rukh playing a tour guide, while Anushka will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati girl on a world tour.