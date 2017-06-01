Anushka Sharma Raises The Hotness Quotient In Her Latest Photoshoot

Not only is she a hugely talented actress but she is also a successful producer and a fashionista of sorts. Her fashion selections are almost always spot on and yet she keeps comfort before anything else while choosing her garments. We are talking of none other that actress Anushka Sharma who unlike a lot of her contemporaries likes to experiment and go beyond the conventional, tried and tested looks.

In one of her recent photoshoots for the June 2017 issue of fashion magazine Grazia, the 29-year-old diva is seen posing in a never-seen-before avatar. The actress who is seen sporting a rather unconventional avatar - working denims with couture for the magazine's cover- looks super chic in her latest photoshoot.

Spotted wearing a wide-legged frayed hem Levis denim along with a Dior frayed collar denim shirt, the Phillauri star paired the denim on denim look with a Sabyasachi couture jacket and an embroidered vest from the same designer.

Styled by Pasham Alwani, the actress opted for red custom made Christian Louboutin-Sabyasachi high heels which had beautiful, intricate embroidery on it. The actress wore her hair messy on one side and opted for minimal jewellery from The Line and minimal makeup to complete the look.

While Anushka looked extremely fashionable, her new avatar exuded boldness and glamour. And with this absolutely new look of her's not only did the star raising the hotness level, she also imparted some lessons in how to work denims in a different way.

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on May 31, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

For one of her other looks for the photoshoot, Anushka wore a modish, edgy yet classic Sabyasachi velvet embroidered pants with a white crinkled Vero Moda blouse, H&M denim jacket and brocade mules by Charles and Keith.

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on May 31, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

A post shared by Grazia India (@graziaindia) on May 31, 2017 at 3:20am PDT

Here are some of the other looks from the same photoshoot.

A post shared by Anushka Sharma✨ (@anushkafc) on May 31, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on May 31, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

On the work front, Anushka will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in director Imtiaz Ali's next.