Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's rumoured affair has caught everyone's fancy. The two have never admitted to being in a relationship per se but have often taken to social media and expressed feelings for each other. Plus, every time they are spotted together, it ends up becoming the talk of the town.

Virat Kohli-led RCB might be at the bottom of the points table this IPL season but this doesn't stop the Indian skipper from spending some quality time with actress Anushka Sharma.

Both Virat and Anushka took a little break from their hectic schedule and decided to spend some quality time with each other. The two were snapped at the airport sporting the best of their casual looks.

Image: Yogen Shah

Image: Yogen Shah

Anushka opted for a cold shoulder top and teamed it with black skinny jeans while Virat looked dapper as he completed his look with a pair of white sneakers.

Image: Yogen Shah

Anushka, who just celebrated her birthday on May 1, reportedly accompanied Virat to the 10-year celebration of Royal Challengers Bangalore along with his other teammates. Several pictures of the two, having a gala time at the event, have now emerged on social media platforms.

@Regrann from @virushka_slays - Virushka , Rahul n his friend at the RCB 10 yrs celebration event.. - #regrann A post shared by virushkaholic(@virushka.world) on May 3, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

Even though the two have remained tight-lipped, Virat has often shared adorable posts and messages for Anushka on his Instagram account. On Women's Day, the skipper shared a picture collage and wrote, "Happy women's day to every woman out there, but specially to the two strongest women in my life. My mom for looking after the family in toughest times in life and @anushkasharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms #happywomenday."