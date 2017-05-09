DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Twin In Black On A Lunch Date In Bengaluru
There's no doubt that Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli and versatile actress Anushka Sharma is one of the hottest couples in town. The rumoured lovers make heads turn every time they hit the city together, and their recent lunch date in Bengaluru proved to be no different.
Anushka Sharma took off to Bengaluru to be with Virat Kohli and make him feel better after his team failed to fare well in the tenth season of Indian Premier League. The couple was spotted at a high-end restaurant in Bengaluru. Anushka seemed to be in a happy mood as she stepped out in a black flowy maxi dress.
See the pictures here:
Hw cute both r @imVkohli hez juz so Handsome #RCB #Bangalore Snapped at Sunny's restaurant Lavelle Road Bangalore pic.twitter.com/l03ReZgAFZ
— Sania Khan (@Saniakhanss) May 8, 2017
Couple goals are being re-written!
