Anushka Sharma's Latest Airport Look Has A Virat Kohli-Touch To It

Celebrity airport style shows us how our favorite B-towners wear the most basic of pieces keeping the seasonal trend in mind. Anushka Sharma, who is currently busy shooting for Imtiaz Ali's untitled movie which also stars Shah Rukh Khan, was spotted in a casual look as she made her way outside the airport. Check her picture here:

We spotted her at the airport looking all chic and bright. She had teamed up a casual salmon pink tee that said 'Pink AF' along with a pair of skinny tights and black sneakers. She upped her style quotient by donning a black baseball cap.

What caught our eye is that it's the same cap Virat Kohli was wearing on their last date in Bangalore. The cap has his initials ‘VK’ embossed at the corner. Just a few hours before the date, Anushka shared a picture on her Instagram account, sporting the same cap. And we came to the conclusion that Anushka has already started robbing Virat's wardrobe like most of us girls do. Isn't that cute?

Though Virat has been quite vocal in expressing his love, it was time for Anushka to return the favor. Looks like these two are set to take their relationship to the next level.