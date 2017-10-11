Anushka's Label In Plagiarism Row, 'Specific Designs' To Be Discarded

Actress-producer Anushka Sharma, whose newly launched clothing line NUSH has been accused of plagiarism, along with her business partner Suditi Industries has said the "specific designs" will be discarded.Anushka launched her signature apparel line NUSH last week, and according to a statement issued then, she had been involved in choosing the styles, colors and fabrics for over a year.According to reports, some of the brand's pieces have been lifted from Chinese websites.Pawan Agarwal, CMD Suditi Industries, explained in a statement on Tuesday: "We have just got to know about the discrepancies in some designs of our brand NUSH and we are taking strict action about the same."Our process at Suditi industries was that the entire responsibility of designing and procuring samples was at our end and we have recently realized that some of our procured designs from the Chinese manufacturer were being available elsewhere too."Agarwal admitted this was not only a "serious design and procurement process lapse from our design and procurement team but also a breach of trust by the manufacturing company in China with us".They have realized that a few of the designs that the company bought from the manufacturer were further produced and sold on a Chinese website.He has said serious actions will be taken against this "breach of faith"."We would also like to mention that some of the designs highlighted just have commonalities with prevalent fashion trends and are not copies as mentioned," he said."So we along with our partner Anushka Sharma are also ensuring that these specific designs are not put on the floor and will discard this out from our range," he added.He also clarified that their business partner Anushka was "never part of our designing and procuring process"."She was only involved in advising us on the styles that could go on the floor based on her personal style and sensibility of which she had dedicated a lot of her time and effort," said Agarwal.In the statement issued when NUSH was launched, Anushka had said: " I have personally taken interest in the styles of NUSH, so there's a bit of myself in all the outfits."