Are George, Amal Clooney Expecting Twins?
Image: Reuters Pictures
Beirut: American movie star George Clooney and his wife and international rights lawyer Amal Clooney are expecting twins this year, Lebanon's Daily Star reported on Tuesday.
Rumours have continued to swirl that Clooney, 55, and Amal, 38, are having a baby or getting divorced, allegedly in part because George doesn't want children but also due to their busy schedules.
The Clooneys have never confirmed the reports.
