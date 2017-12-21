Are These The Beauty Trends That Will Dominate In 2018?

2018 will be the year of derma rolling, wet hair and extra-long eyelashes, according to Pinterest.The social media platform has shared its trend predictions for the coming year based on the activity of its 48 million beauty 'Pinners', and, when it comes to beauty, there are a few surprises in store.Facial rollers are set to be big business, with ‘pins' for the controversial ‘derma roller' skincare tool up by 345% in the last year. Jade, quartz, and even ice rollers are also set to increase in popularity. Another skincare trend prediction is oil, with saves for ‘cleansing oil' up by 555% over the past 12 months.When it comes to makeup, it looks like eyelashes will be getting their moment in the spotlight, while graphic nail design will also remain popular, particularly geometric designs. In keeping with the beauty looks seen on the catwalk during the Spring/Summer 2018 fashion shows, bright, vibrant eye makeup will also be on trend, judging by a 63% increase in searches for ‘bright eyeshadow'. Another major trend will see consumers embracing the increasingly wide range of foundation shades available on the cosmetics market, with ‘complexion matching' saves up by 378%.The trendiest beauty followers will be wearing their hair slicked back or wavy, if the 166% increase in searches for both of those terms is to be trusted. Wet-look, slicked back hair has been a major catwalk and red-carpet beauty trend for the fashion world throughout 2017, but only time will tell whether or not the concept makes it to everyday life. However, it seems that another celebrity hair trend from this year might be about to die -- saves for ‘long hair' and ‘pixie' were up by 130%, suggesting that the bob has had its 15 minutes of fame for now.