ArtBAB, Bahrain's Contemporary Art Fair, Opens in India

Art Bahrain Across Borders (ArtBAB), Bahrain's premier contemporary art fair and curated artists program, has made its debut in India. Under the patronage of Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, wife of the Emir of Bahrain, the first exhibition of its kind was opened at Bikaner House, New Delhi, on Monday evening.Exclusive artworks by 18 select Bahraini artists are on display at the ongoing exhibition, curated by famous Indian artist Alka Raghuvanshi, presented under the theme 'The Unsaid'."We are extremely delighted at this opportunity to showcase Bahraini artworks in New Delhi," Shaikha Maram Bint Isa Al Khalifa, the director of the office of Wife of the Bahrain King, said on the sidelines of the opening event, noting, "India has a long and rich history of art and culture. This cultural and artistic interaction will surely have a positive impact not only on the artists who are showcasing but also on the larger art scene in the region. We are confident that our association with India will go a long way and foster a connect between creative enthusiasts from both the countries while also stimulating investment and economic activity in the arts and cultural sector."The exhibition comprises of exquisitely executed paintings and sculptures that showcase what is left unsaid and the significant space it occupies in the creative context. This travelling art show is brought to India under ArtBAB's artist program.The second exhibition in India is scheduled from November 30 to December 2 in Mumbai. ArtBAB's artist program was launched in May 2016 at the Victoria and Albert Museum in Britain's London.