Ashley Graham's Husband Prefers Her Without Make-up
Don't you think all men do that?
(Photo: Ashley Graham/Reuters)
Model Ashley Graham's husband prefers her without any make-up on, which is why she was not fazed when she had to go bare-faced on the ramp.
The 29-year-old plus-sized model graced the runway for designer Michael Kors' Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week without any cosmetic products on her face. Graham says it was not unusual to her because her partner Justin Ervin "likes" it when she goes au naturel, reports people.com.
"That's how my husband likes me -- without any make-up," said Graham.
Graham maintains her complexion by staying hydrated and undergoing oxygen facials "twice a month".
She said: "I drink lots of water. I know everyone says it but it's real. And Mzia Shiman. She does oxygen facials -- she's amazing. I go twice a month."
