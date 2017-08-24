Back-To-School Beauty: Face And Body Oils
If you've overdone it on the sunbathing or the cocktails over the last few months then don't panic, it's not too late to up your beauty game and help repair the damage with one of these new beauty oils.
There's something about September that generates a feeling of renewal, and there's no better time to turn over a new beauty leaf than when heading into a new season. So if you've overdone it on the sunbathing or the cocktails over the last few months then don't panic, it's not too late to up your beauty game and help repair the damage with one of these new beauty oils.
Noni Extract
This new Noni Face Glow Oil from Kora Organics is a moisturizing antidote to post-summer dryness. Suitable for all skin types, it promises to reduce the signs of sun damage and scarring, thanks to an ingredients list including organic noni extract, rosehip oil and pomegranate oil.
www.sephora.com
Kalahari Melon Seed Oil
Get ready to hear a lot more about Kalahari Melon Seed Oil -- the South African ingredient is being heralded as the latest fashionable 'miracle oil' for its tightening, hydrating and anti-inflammatory properties. Holland & Barrett is the latest company to jump on the bandwagon with its new Miaflora Kalahari Melon Seed Oil, which can be used on both hair and skin.
www.hollandandbarrett.com
Geranium Oil
Luxury skincare brand Rodin has added a new Olio Lusso face oil to its cult-status lineup, featuring geranium oil to soothe and rejuvenate the skin. This is combined with orange blossom absolute, resulting in a sweet floral scent that will transport wearers back to the summer months.
oliolusso.com
Retinoic Acid
Sun exposure can be very aging, but Tata Harper's Retinoic Nutrient Face Oil contains natural retinoic acid to help reduce the appearance of dullness or wrinkles, as well as combatting dryness. It can be used as a moisturizing treatment for the face and for cuticles.
www.tataharperskincare.com
Marula Oil
Finally, it isn't just your face that will benefit from oil -- your body will thank you too. Try The Body Shop's new Thai Makrut Lime Firming Oil which contains marula oil for toned, firmer skin. Bonus: it also doubles up as a massage oil.
