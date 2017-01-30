Balance Warmth, Style In Kids' Fashion: Expert

New Delhi: Avoid mismatched layers to keep your child warm in the winter season. Instead, go for smart clothes which cover them up well, offer comfort, without compromising on the style, says an expert.

Here are some tips to up the style quotient of your children:

* Winter is the season for festivities, parties and fun. The joy of the season should also reflect in your child's style quotient. The key trend this season is smart casual which will make your child look stylish, while keeping their comfort intact.

* Beat the winter blues by dressing smart. You can add bright colours. Go for red, pink, yellow, orange, marsala for girls. For boys, stick with blue, green, shades of grey. Girls can be dressed in smart shorts or skirts with full sleeves T-shirt during the day. It can be teamed with warm leggings, open suspenders, vests, skinny jeans and knitted smart cardigans for the evening to little one warm.

* Layers of faux fur textured jackets, shrugs in pink, black, brown, green are must-haves in your child's closet in winter. Mid-length coat jackets with classic shirts and mandarin collared shirts will give your child a confident style statement. To make it look edgier, you can complete the entire look by teaming it up with smart boots or funky shoes. For boys, you can pick some colourful character T-shirts or golf T-shirts with smart denims. The same can be teamed with denim jackets or leather jackets in the evening.

* You can dress up your little ones in beautiful traditional wear with layers. Bright colours like red, maroon, gold, bright pink make for a perfect festival look for girls. Double-layered anarkalis, dresses and gowns will look beautiful on girls. Light embroidery adds the much needed shimmer and bling. Girls can also team these outfits with printed scarves, which would keep them warm.

For boys, casual pants with shirts or stylish denims teamed with nice jackets make for a perfect evening look. In traditional wear, they would look cute in dhoti kurtas, and sherwanis which can be worn over vests to keep them warm.