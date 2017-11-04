Balenciaga Embraces the Power of the Logo with New Capsule Collection for Men

Balenciaga has launched a logo-centric capsule menswear collection for Spring 2018.The luxury fashion house took to Instagram to share the news of the drop, unveiling an image of a leather jacket embossed with the brand's name in graffiti-style lettering down one arm. The full 47-piece collection comprises jackets, shirts, a hoodie, jeans and shorts, alongside accessories such as totes, backpacks and caps. According to WWD, the Balenciaga Race sneaker will also be given a makeover with an exclusive new color range.The collection, which dropped Friday, centers around its signature Sinners logo, with the exception of certain pieces that feature the logo Homme.Balenciaga has been focusing heavily on menswear since Vetements founder Demna Gvasalia was named artistic director of the house in 2015, with the house staging its first menswear runway show in Paris last year.