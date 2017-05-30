DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Balika Vadhu Actress Avika Gor And Manish Raisinghan Attend The Cannes Together
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ manishmischief
Actor Avika Gor, who became popular with television shows Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka, is at Cannes for her short film along with her co-star Manish Raisinghan. The actor’s first short film I, Me, Myself will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Avika shares screen space with co-star Manish Raisinghan, whom she met on the sets of their daily show Sasural Simar Ka. The two are even rumoured to be dating, but have vehemently denied the reports.
Take a look at their recent pictures:
Thank you @missmalini for your warm wishes yet again... Means a lot! Thank You @Dsmischief and @moremischiefinc for the lovely look as ever for the #Cannesfilmfestival2017 #redcarpet THANK YOU all for supporting the journey of #IMEMYSELF Thank you so much Swapna mam, Jayati mam, Vidhi, Goldie sir, Jasssaaa & Heenaaaaaaa for silently and unconditionally being their always... Thank you Ambooor, Ranjeet, Tanya Ritesh and Gurleen for making the filx always cheap for us 😉 this truely wouldn't have been possible without u guys. mwwaahhhhhhhh Itiiiii & Rishhiiiii tight hugs!!!! love u both for taking this project to next level... Not sure if without you two this would have been even possible.... Ripin, Shanti, Yashika (gunddiii) , Jyotsna, Mayank, Abbas Bhai, Dev & Ratika for making the shoot a lot more easier for us and make the film look so big! ANUP!! what do i say bro! "Music of i me myself is one of the best parts in the film" -swedish director "music gave us goosebumps" -producer from columbia "who has given the music? it's outstanding!" -a korean film maker! And Many more!!! this proves that you have created magic yet again for us! Haha thank u so so much @avika_n_joy for everything including drafting this text for me... #gratitude towards you we shall niptao personally as there is tooo much to thank you for... #AviManForever how can we forget thanking our lovely #avimanians & #rosidians we love u all na yaar, we hope we are making u proud. Mumma Papa Rinka.... Dont know how to thank you for always believing in all that i do... And making life simple for me always....thank you and love you like crazy! #Repost @missmalinibollywood with @repostapp ・・・ @manishmischief and @avika_n_joy attended the Cannes Film Festival second year in a row, this time for their short film, I Me Myself. Look at them twinning in black! 🌟 #Repost @missmalini (@get_repost) ・・・ @manishmischief and @avika_n_joy were present at the 70th Cannes Film Festival for their short film, I Me Myself. Aren't they looking great together?! . Follow @missmalinibollywood for more exclusive images!
THANK YOU @reetiarneja for making this Redcarpet even more special for me! THANK YOU everyone for supporting the journey of #IMEMYSELF special thank you to Goldie ji, Mataji, Swapna mam, Chinu, Jassi, Vidhi & Heena your silent support makes me believe in myself. thank you Amber, Ranjeet, Tanya & Ritesh this truely wouldn't have been possible without u guys. mwwaahhhhhhhh Itiiiii & Rishhiiiii tight hugs!!!! love u both for being involved in this project and making it reach this level! Ripin, Shanti, Yashika , Jyotsna, Mayank, Dev & Ratika for making the shoot a lot more easier for us! ANUP!! what do i say bro! "Music of i me myself is one of the best parts in the film" -swedish director "music gave us goosebumps" -producer from columbia "who has given the music? it's outstanding!" -a korean film maker! And Many more!!! this proves that you have created magic yet again for us! and last but not the least Shinchan!!!! @manishmischief !!..mere #partnerincrime, let's conquer this world!!!!!!! inshaalllaaaaaaa #AviManForever #AviManatcannesAgain how can i forget thanking my lovely #avimanians & #rosidians we love u all na yaar, i hope we are making u proud. #Repost @missmalinibollywood with @repostapp ・・・ @manishmischief and @avika_n_joy attended the Cannes Film Festival second year in a row, this time for their short film, I Me Myself. Look at them twinning in black! 🌟
Avika Gor dazzled in a black and gold elegant evening wear by Reeti Arneja. Manish followed the trend by color-coordinating with the actress on the Cannes red carpet.
This is not the first time that the duo is walking the Cannes red carpet. It's their second time in a row. Avika and Manish are planning to shoot for their second short film in France and Switzerland.
