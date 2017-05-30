Balika Vadhu Actress Avika Gor And Manish Raisinghan Attend The Cannes Together

Actor Avika Gor, who became popular with television shows Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka, is at Cannes for her short film along with her co-star Manish Raisinghan. The actor’s first short film I, Me, Myself will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Avika shares screen space with co-star Manish Raisinghan, whom she met on the sets of their daily show Sasural Simar Ka. The two are even rumoured to be dating, but have vehemently denied the reports.

Take a look at their recent pictures:

Ready for? #avimanatcannesagain A post shared by Manish Raisinghan (@manishmischief) on May 26, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

Avika Gor dazzled in a black and gold elegant evening wear by Reeti Arneja. Manish followed the trend by color-coordinating with the actress on the Cannes red carpet.

This is not the first time that the duo is walking the Cannes red carpet. It's their second time in a row. Avika and Manish are planning to shoot for their second short film in France and Switzerland.