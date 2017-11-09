Beauty Buys for Hydrated Winter Skin

The onset of winter is the perfect time to add an extra TLC to your skincare regime -- plummeting temperatures and central heating systems can all wreak havoc on your complexion. Here are five new skincare products to check out as we transition into the new season.Body OilKiehl's has extended its signature 'Creme de Corps' product line to include the new 'Creme de Corps Nourishing Dry Body Oil' -- a lightweight, mineral and silicon-free body oil that comes in a convenient spray bottle. Containing notes of vanilla and almond, the oil claims to nourish the skin without leaving any residue.Daily DewSkin can quickly become dry in the winter, so a hydrating essence mist like Saturday Skin's 'Daily Dew' can come in handy for keeping moisture levels topped up throughout the day. This formulation helps block free radicals, and can be used both over and under makeup.Night SerumFight dullness and unevenness with Drunk Elephant's new 'T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum,' designed to refine and resurface the skin by lifting away dead skin cells for a radiance boost.Sleep MaskSleep masks are a great way to boost the power of your beauty sleep by locking in as much moisture as possible throughout the night. The new 'Water Fuse Hydro Sleep Mask' from Dr. Jart+ contains Himalayan pink salt to support natural cell regeneration, as well as Belgian hot spring water and a natural barrier complex to rid the pores of impurities and provide antibacterial benefits to the complexion.Eye CareTarget dark circles with the new 'Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches' from Peter Thomas Roth. The patches contain caffeine and arnica to reduce puffiness and dark circles, as well as a host of other ingredients to moisturize, revitalize and fight wrinkles.