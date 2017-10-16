Beauty Tutorials to Inspire Your Halloween Look

With Halloween just over a week away, it is time to start prepping your beauty look. Here are three tutorials from some of the biggest makeup artists on YouTube, to get you started.Let's face it, if you can't be a holographic unicorn mermaid hybrid on Halloween, then when can you? Star vlogger Kandee Johnson has put together a helpful tutorial on the ‘tear duct' trend that will serve as a useful basis for a wide range of mythological costumes this year. For that elusively shimmery inner eye, Kandee suggests using a base of light pink, lavender, pale green or even pale blue eyeshadow, a vibrant, candy-toned eyeliner, before dabbing a ‘base' such as a primer or white eyeliner around the tear duct, blending it with the little finger. Take a dome-shaped brush and dab a holographic eyeshadow on top, layering colors to make the look as multidimensional as necessary.You don't have to go overboard for an effective Halloween look -- in this tutorial, celebrity makeup artist Lisa Eldridge explains how to master a vampish beauty look that would work just as well for a wicked stepmother or sexy vamp costume as it would on the red carpet. The look revolves around a very dark, berry-toned lip color, and involves creating a flawless base before adding highlighter to give definition to the cheekbones. She teams champagne and neutral-colored eyeshadows with a touch of shimmer with a classic winged black eyeliner flick for definition, before applying a vampishly dark lipstick. She suggests using a brush to create a rough first layer, then outlining with a pencil to create a fuller and more precise look, especially for people who want to ‘overdraw' the natural lipline.If, on the other hand, you take your Halloween makeup very seriously, then you might want to take advice from star vlogger Emma Pickles, who has created a ghoulish look inspired by the posters for the upcoming horror film "Jigsaw," which is set for release later this month. The creative begins by applying a black cream base, before painting on a clay mask mixed with white liquid makeup, which cracks as it dries to create a truly terrifying flaky, scabby finish. She finished things off with some red face paint spirals on the cheeks and a black lip.