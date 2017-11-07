Belgian Queen Mathilde Exudes Radiance In an Anita Dongre Dress

At lunch wid Mrs Kovind, Sushma Swaraj Ji & the Queen of Belgium @ Rashtrapati Bhawan. Discussed SDGs & how Chandigarh leads in so many ways pic.twitter.com/7drP18fNyh — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) November 7, 2017

Belgium's King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde arrived on Sunday for a week-long state visit to India. Given that this is the royal couple's first visit to India since King Phillipe's ascension to the throne in 2013, the itinerary has to be memorable.Earlier today, the royal couple were received with a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, at which Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kirron Kher was present too.Kher took to Twitter to share the photographs from the event lunch and wrote "At lunch wid Mrs Kovind, Sushma Swaraj Ji & the Queen of Belgium @ Rashtrapati Bhawan. Discussed SDGs & how Chandigarh leads in so many ways."And what comes as a delight to many fashion connoisseurs is that the Belgian queen opted for a dress from ace designer Anita Dongre's collection. Queen Mathilde looked every inch royal that she is and exuded a certain radiance as she indulged in conversations over lunch.In fact, The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, too, opted for a pink Anita Dongre outfit for her maiden tour to India.(With inputs from IANS)