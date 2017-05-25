DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Bella Hadid Is The Face Of Nike's OG Cortez Milestone Campaign
Representative Image: Instagram/ Bella Hadid
It's official: US model and it-girl 'just did it' -- joining Nike's long list of celebrity ambassadors. In a new 45th anniversary sneaker campaign, we catch a glimpse of Bella skateboarding in jeans and Nike workout wear.
In an exclusive Instagram reveal on Wednesday, Hadid announced she was "so honored " to become the new face of the 45th anniversary campaign for Nike's classic OG Cortez sneaker.
Pictures of Nike's new kid on the block striking sexy poses in white OG Cortez sneakers with an orange swoosh logo are sure to delight Hadid's instagram followers.
Check out the freshly posted campaign shots: www.instagram.com/bellahadid
Surfing the ongoing athleisure trend, not only are Bella and her sister Gigi naturals at making serious style statements while wearing sportswear; they are incredibly good at sending messages of female empowerment.
Gigi Hadid has already proved her mettle off the catwalk as the face of Reebok's #Perfect Never campaign. Despite the model's sporty childhood, spent playing volleyball and horseriding, she has advertised her love of carbs and dislike of the gym. That said, Gigi is anything but a couch potato. Gotham gym members can regularly spot the star inside the boxing ring with her trainer, Rob Piela.
Bella Hadid's new partnership with Nike is set to add some street cred to her portfolio, which teems with high-end appointments.
The news comes as the Dior makeup and Tag Heuer muse has been gracing the red carpet at the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
Recommended For You
- Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli and Co Arrive in London
- New 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire First Drive Review: Does it Aspire to Amaze You?
- It's Official: OnePlus 5 to Be India's First Phone With Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Bollywood Stars Join Sachin Tendulkar For A Billion Dreams Premiere
- Should Have Been Picked to Play in IPL Final, Says Harbhajan Singh