Bella Hadid Is The Face Of Nike's OG Cortez Milestone Campaign

It's official: US model and it-girl 'just did it' -- joining Nike's long list of celebrity ambassadors. In a new 45th anniversary sneaker campaign, we catch a glimpse of Bella skateboarding in jeans and Nike workout wear.

In an exclusive Instagram reveal on Wednesday, Hadid announced she was "so honored " to become the new face of the 45th anniversary campaign for Nike's classic OG Cortez sneaker.

NIKE GIRL ! ❤️behind the scenes.. THE OG sneaker ....Nike Cortez 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #teamnike A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 24, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

NIKE OG CORTEZ CAMPAIGN! So honored to be the face of the 45th anniversary for a classic. @nike @nikesportswear #teamnike A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 24, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

Pictures of Nike's new kid on the block striking sexy poses in white OG Cortez sneakers with an orange swoosh logo are sure to delight Hadid's instagram followers.

Surfing the ongoing athleisure trend, not only are Bella and her sister Gigi naturals at making serious style statements while wearing sportswear; they are incredibly good at sending messages of female empowerment.

Gigi Hadid has already proved her mettle off the catwalk as the face of Reebok's #Perfect Never campaign. Despite the model's sporty childhood, spent playing volleyball and horseriding, she has advertised her love of carbs and dislike of the gym. That said, Gigi is anything but a couch potato. Gotham gym members can regularly spot the star inside the boxing ring with her trainer, Rob Piela.

Bella Hadid's new partnership with Nike is set to add some street cred to her portfolio, which teems with high-end appointments.

The news comes as the Dior makeup and Tag Heuer muse has been gracing the red carpet at the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.