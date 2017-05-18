DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Bella Hadid, Julianne Moore & Others Who Attended Cannes 2017
(Photo: Reuters/Instagram Jennifer Yepez verified account)
Bella Hadid, who stepped into the modelling industry as Gigi Hadid's sister, carved her own niche as a model after taking up several assignments and walking the ramp for eminent designers like Versace and Ralph Lauren.
Hadid who has previously made several red carpet appearances, walked at the famous Palais des Festivals red carpet on Wednesday looking breathtakingly glamorous. She stole the show with her high-fashion sass and old-school Hollywood glamour.
The 20-year-old model sported a strapless, soft pink Alexandre Vauthier silk gown with a bold plunging sweetheart neckline and a risque thigh-high split. She teamed her outfit with a diamond Bulgari statement neckpiece and a ring and spot on Dior makeup, including a winged eyeliner, to complete the look. The design of the ensemble allowed the model to flash a tantalising amount of decolletage.
Hadid had no inhibitions in showing off her well-toned, sexy body and she did a great job at pulling off the outfit with a great deal of confidence and panache although, she suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction at the event when she mistakenly flashed her nude color underwear.
And although it took for her sometime to react, she moved on, brushing off the incident as if nothing had happened. Overall, Hadid's look was a huge thumbs up.
At the event, Hadid's fellow model Emily Ratajkowski turned heads as she showed up in slinky satin slip gown, courtesy Twin Set by Simona Barbieri. The backless outfit featured thigh-high slit and the model-turned-actress paired the stunning ensemble with matching heels and colourful jewels by Bulgari to finish off the look.
Bella Hadid x emily attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France #bellahadid #hadid #emilyratajkowski #cannes #dior #alexandrevauthier #festivaldecannes #cannes #cannesfilmfestival #christiandior #diormakeup #diorcosmetics #cannesfilmfestival2016 #cannes2016 #cannes2017
Legendary award-winning Susan Sarandon donned a custom-made velvet gown by Alberta Ferretti at the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival.
Bella Hadid and Susan Sarandon exchanging pleasantries at the red carpet.
American actress and film producer Jessica Chastain wore a black velvet hand embroidered strapless Alexander McQueen dress.
Lily-rose Depp showed up in a Chanel white dress.
Elle Fanning walked the red carpet in a custom Vivienne Westwood gown for the opening ceremony, displaying the wonderful painting on the train.
Opening Night of Cannes!!! I had the honor of walking the 70th annual red carpet as a #lorealista dressed in a mystical galactic creation of a gown!!! Thank you from the bottom of my soul @viviennewestwoodofficial for making me the most incredible magical dress! AND FOR PAINTING ON THE BACK OF IT!!!!!! Customized with a special unicorn and my name...twice! ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️☄️☄️☄️☄️☄️☄️ #lorealcannes #worthit
Actress Julianne Moore stunned in a dazzling scarlet Givenchy Couture gown with intricate feather detail.
Here are a few others who attended the gala opening night of Cannes International Film Festival 2017.
Mallika Sherawat
Naomime Harris
#atelierswarovski @swarovski #cannes #cannes2017 #cannesfilmfestival @gucci COLOUR ME HAPPY!!! ☺️️ All of my favourite colours in one dress, and given an extra edge of glamour with stunning consciously created #atelierswarovski jewellery... so proud to be flying the flag for sustainability this year on the Cannes Red Carpet!!
Hailey Baldwin
Hofit Golan
#cannes2017 #openingceremony wearing @stephanerolland_paris #gown #style credits: #hair by @dessangeparis #makeup by @lorealmakeup #jewellery by @apmmonaco #photo by @danieleventurelliphoto #couture #hautecouture #redlip #redcarpet #white #whitedress #style #yeswecannes #cannesfilmfestival #cannes #france
The Cannes film festival kicked off with its traditional lashings of glamour on Wednesday and the event will conclude on May 28.
Recommended For You
- Remembering Reema Lagoo's Contribution To Marathi Cinema
- Apple iPhone SE Made in India Model Coming This Month: Report
- Exclusive: Read Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Amish Tripathi
- Waiter to Pacer: Mumbai Indians Player Kulwant Khejrolia's Story
- Video - All You Need to Know About the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire