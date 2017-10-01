Bella Thorne Poses Nude Without Retouching For Magazine

Actress-singer Bella Thorne, who isn't shy about flaunting her curves, has used her nude body this time to make a statement by not retouching the photo for a magazine.Thorne took to Instagram on Thursday to show a few snapshots from her shoot for GQ Mexico, reports eonline.com.This isn't the first time her photos have caused a controversy.Thorne defied haters and fans alike in a special message in the comments of the GQ Mexico photos."I specifically asked for no retouching on this photo, and let me tell you I have insecurities, about pretty much everything. That's natural and that's human. You might look at this photo and think 'Oh shush Bella', but just know everytime someone looks in the mirror they simply don't see what everyone else sees."Know that it's completely normal to feel insecure and it's accepted," she wrote.She wishes everyone "talked more about their insecurities so that more people in the world could know they aren't alone. That it's okay"."As a public persona you know naturally that everytime you shoot with a magazine there is always small retouching because yeah if they show my acne scars or a wrinkle in my forehead or my teeth aren't perfectly white, people will look at the photo and say 'No she's not perfect'.""And usually most people don't want the public trashing and I get it, but f**k it. I'm here to tell you that's right. I'm not f**king perfect."Thorne chose to focus more on body positivity rather than her nudity."I am a human being and I am real...so get over it," she added.