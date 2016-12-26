»
Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals His Weight Issues

Press Trust Of India

First published: December 26, 2016, 11:28 AM IST | Updated: 2 days ago
London: Benedict Cumberbatch bulked up for his role in Doctor Strange, but the actor says post the film he had to shed a lot of kilos for his part in Sherlock.

The British star said he had no time for a break between wrapping on the Marvel film and returning to 'Sherlock' and it was a tough task for him to lose weight, reported Digital Spy. "I finished on Doctor Strange and, that night, I got on a plane. The next morning, I woke up and was driven to Cardiff.

"I was not in 'Sherlock' shape. I was in Doctor Strange shape so I was quite big! I was chunky - in a healthy way, an athletic way - and he's not necessarily, Sherlock," Cumberbatch said.

