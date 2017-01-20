Benefits of Facial Oil in Daily Beauty Regime

Including facial oil in your daily beauty regime helps to combat damage to facial skin like ageing. Facial oil can be beneficial in all aspects, says an expert.

Shikhee Agrawal, Head Training at The Body Shop, has listed the benefits of the oils:

1. Good quality facial oil tricks the skin into thinking that it's produced enough and therefore doesn't need to produce more - which is one of the major reasons for the skin's breakouts.

Thus, it is ideal to use facial oils regularly as they help in rejuvenating the skin and due to the application procedure, help in relaxing the facial muscles.

2. Facial oils are an excellent way to massage anti-oxidants and vitamins quickly into the skin, at the same time adding a natural glow and helping to save the skin from ageing.

3. The oils get absorbed quickly and soften the appearance of fine lines. Due to the daily massage, they also help lift the facial muscles and make them firmer.

4. Facial oil also has the ability to reduce redness, irritation and even breakouts.

Vitamin E is highly beneficial as it is a powerful anti-oxidant that helps repair cell damage. Facial oils usually have the ever nourishing vitamin E, marula oil, Argan oil, rosehip, camellia, black cumin among other things.

5. Facial oils are best for every skin type (dry, oily or combination) as they rebalance skin and restore a naturally healthy complexion.

Moisturisers, lotions or crèmes and facial oils can be used simultaneously as facial oils are great for layering.

It is best to apply oil right after freshly cleansing the skin in the morning and at night before applying the moisturiser. Otherwise only the oil would do well.