Best Beauty Looks From The American Music Awards
It's a long list. Check it out here.
(Photo: Selena Gomez and yara Shahidi at AMAs/ Reuters)
Los Angeles hosted some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry last night, as the stars put their best foot forward for the American Music Awards. There were some striking beauty looks on show on the red carpet -- we take a look at the strongest.
Selena Gomez
Pop sensation Selena Gomez stunned when she rocked up to the show with a brand-new blonde bob. The choppy cut, glossy dark roots and bold brows gave the overall look a rocky edge, which she complemented with a fresh, matte complexion and a rosy lip.
Yara Shahidi
Actress Yara Shahidi livened things up with a killer metallic silver eyeliner and caramel-nude lipstick. A dab of highlighter kept the look fresh and polished.
Hailee Steinfeld
Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld teamed a smoky bronze eye with a nude-coral lip and plenty of blusher for a fashion-forward look that was accentuated by her wet-look, gelled-back hair.
Heidi Klum
Supermodel Heidi Klum opted for a metallic navy and steely-blue eyeshadow palette, teaming the look with a nude pink lip. Her signature beachy, sunkissed waves added polish.
Demi Lovato
Singer Demi Lovato was another guest eschewing bold lip colors for a matte, nude shade, opting for a pretty mauve hue. She also sported a coppery-hued eyeshadow and sleek, straight brunette locks.
