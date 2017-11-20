GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Best Beauty Looks From The American Music Awards

It's a long list. Check it out here.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:November 20, 2017, 5:55 PM IST
Best Beauty Looks From The American Music Awards
(Photo: Selena Gomez and yara Shahidi at AMAs/ Reuters)
Los Angeles hosted some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry last night, as the stars put their best foot forward for the American Music Awards. There were some striking beauty looks on show on the red carpet -- we take a look at the strongest.

Selena Gomez

selena gomez

Pop sensation Selena Gomez stunned when she rocked up to the show with a brand-new blonde bob. The choppy cut, glossy dark roots and bold brows gave the overall look a rocky edge, which she complemented with a fresh, matte complexion and a rosy lip.

Yara Shahidi

yara shahidi

Actress Yara Shahidi livened things up with a killer metallic silver eyeliner and caramel-nude lipstick. A dab of highlighter kept the look fresh and polished.

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld 1

Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld teamed a smoky bronze eye with a nude-coral lip and plenty of blusher for a fashion-forward look that was accentuated by her wet-look, gelled-back hair.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum 1

Supermodel Heidi Klum opted for a metallic navy and steely-blue eyeshadow palette, teaming the look with a nude pink lip. Her signature beachy, sunkissed waves added polish.

Demi Lovato

demi lovato

Singer Demi Lovato was another guest eschewing bold lip colors for a matte, nude shade, opting for a pretty mauve hue. She also sported a coppery-hued eyeshadow and sleek, straight brunette locks.
