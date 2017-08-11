Best Of Airport Looks: Varun, Anushka, Shahid and Jacqueline Slay With Their Travel Styles

While we may not travel around the globe like these celebs but for those rejuvenating weekend trips, deliberating on travel wear is as essential as packing for the vacation. Here’s how the tinsel town millennials upped the style meter with their quirky travel wear.Varun Dhawan has been a busy bee lately. From shooting for movies to attending events, the actor was recently spotted at the Mumbai Airport looking casual cool in a camouflage jacket paired with grey denims. His color-coordinated beanie cap and army green boots upped the hotness.Jacqueline is a diva who knows how to slay at every public appearance she makes. Her airport look is a blend of comfy plus stylish clothing. She was spotted at the airport looking chic in a yellow cropped pullover paired with a pair of wide legged grey bottoms. She completed Her look with a tiny belt pouch tied around her waist.Recently, the queen of Bollywood, was spotted at the Mumbai airport looking super chic wearing a white ruffled shirt paired with a high-waisted grey pants. To add an edge to the outfit, Kangana chose to wear leather black boots that made her look fierce.Aishwarya was photographed at Mumbai airport with her five-year-old daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya looked radiant in a stylish black leather trench coat and paired it with a black tee and grey washed denim. Aaradhya looked cute as a button holding her mom's hand as they checked-in.Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput took along baby daughter Misha with them. The Kapoor family were photographed at the Mumbai airport. Mira carried baby Misha safely in her arms covered while Shahid navigated the airport. The star parents were dressed in casuals for the journey. Shahid looked dapper in a white round neck tee paired with grey denims. He donned a grey baseball cap to complete the look while Mira was dressed in all-black.Anushka slayed us with her uber cool travel style this time. She was spotted wearing a sleeveless casual T-shirt that read 'Distraction'. We totally loved her side striped flared pants.Totally slaying it with their killer looks, don't they?