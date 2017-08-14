Betsey Johnson's Granddaughter Loves Borrowing Clothes From Her

Fashion designer Betsey Johnson tries to save her old outfits, but she says her daughter and granddaughter keep borrowing them and don't return."I'm saving as much as I can," the designer told pagesix.com."My daughter and granddaughter are in all my stuff. I never get my stuff back when they borrow them. I will be dead before that happens."Johnson received the Style Icon Award at the 21st annual ACE Awards earlier this week."Me ... A Style Icon award? What is so amazing is that after 55 years (in the fashion industry) I am not the joke anymore," she said.The ever-optimistic designer clearly hasn't let the setback slow her down.