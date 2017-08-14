GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Betsey Johnson's Granddaughter Loves Borrowing Clothes From Her

Betsey Johnson is still having more fun than you.

IANS

Updated:August 14, 2017, 8:06 AM IST
Representative Image: Getty images
Fashion designer Betsey Johnson tries to save her old outfits, but she says her daughter and granddaughter keep borrowing them and don't return.

"I'm saving as much as I can," the designer told pagesix.com.

"My daughter and granddaughter are in all my stuff. I never get my stuff back when they borrow them. I will be dead before that happens."

Johnson received the Style Icon Award at the 21st annual ACE Awards earlier this week.

"Me ... A Style Icon award? What is so amazing is that after 55 years (in the fashion industry) I am not the joke anymore," she said.

The ever-optimistic designer clearly hasn't let the setback slow her down.

