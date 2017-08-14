Betsey Johnson's Granddaughter Loves Borrowing Clothes From Her
Betsey Johnson is still having more fun than you.
Representative Image: Getty images
Fashion designer Betsey Johnson tries to save her old outfits, but she says her daughter and granddaughter keep borrowing them and don't return.
"I'm saving as much as I can," the designer told pagesix.com.
"My daughter and granddaughter are in all my stuff. I never get my stuff back when they borrow them. I will be dead before that happens."
Johnson received the Style Icon Award at the 21st annual ACE Awards earlier this week.
"Me ... A Style Icon award? What is so amazing is that after 55 years (in the fashion industry) I am not the joke anymore," she said.
The ever-optimistic designer clearly hasn't let the setback slow her down.
