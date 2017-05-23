Beyonce Shows Off Her Henna-Tattooed Belly At African-Themed Baby Shower

Beyoncé and Jay Z hosted a glamorous, African-themed baby shower on Saturday to celebrate the impending arrival of their twins. The event, dubbed as "The Carter Push Party," was held at a private residence in Beverly Hills. The vent was a star studded affair, but the highlight was obviously Queen Bey, who was walking around in some kind of tribal outfit with her belly fully exposed and covered in henna tattoos. This reminds us of when she first announced the twins. That's what a cheerful couple looks like:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

A-list attendees of the celebration included Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams, Solange, La La Anthony and Michelle Williams, as we can tell from the videos Mama Tina Knowles Lawson shared on Instagram.

Fun fun fun❤️ Angie, Serena, lala, Vanessa Kelly, Lorraine❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 21, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

All theses beautiful ladies at The Carter Push party! ❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 20, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

Beyonce's Africa-themed baby shower was an elaborately-decorated soiree filled with tribal prints, traditional music and one henna-tattooed belly. Beyonce, whose twins are due later this year, looked positively effervescent in a flowy layered ensemble, perfectly accessorized right.

Hubby Jay-Z was seen sporting a kufi cap over his all-white ensemble. Photos show the couple dancing together and and smiling at each other in total ecstasy.

Although she landed five trophies from Sunday's Billboard Music Awards, Beyonce was absent from the big night as she celebrated with her pals. Pretty good trade-off!