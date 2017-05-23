DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Beyonce Shows Off Her Henna-Tattooed Belly At African-Themed Baby Shower
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ Beyonce
Beyoncé and Jay Z hosted a glamorous, African-themed baby shower on Saturday to celebrate the impending arrival of their twins. The event, dubbed as "The Carter Push Party," was held at a private residence in Beverly Hills. The vent was a star studded affair, but the highlight was obviously Queen Bey, who was walking around in some kind of tribal outfit with her belly fully exposed and covered in henna tattoos. This reminds us of when she first announced the twins. That's what a cheerful couple looks like:
A-list attendees of the celebration included Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams, Solange, La La Anthony and Michelle Williams, as we can tell from the videos Mama Tina Knowles Lawson shared on Instagram.
Beyonce's Africa-themed baby shower was an elaborately-decorated soiree filled with tribal prints, traditional music and one henna-tattooed belly. Beyonce, whose twins are due later this year, looked positively effervescent in a flowy layered ensemble, perfectly accessorized right.
Hubby Jay-Z was seen sporting a kufi cap over his all-white ensemble. Photos show the couple dancing together and and smiling at each other in total ecstasy.
Although she landed five trophies from Sunday's Billboard Music Awards, Beyonce was absent from the big night as she celebrated with her pals. Pretty good trade-off!
Recommended For You
- Dangal All Set To Beat Baahubali 2 At The Box Office, Earns 1523 Cr Worldwide
- Read Exclusive Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Author Amish
- Pro Kabaddi League Auction: Nitin Tomar Becomes Highest Paid Player
- Sangakkara Announces Retirement From First Class Cricket
- Aaradhaya Steals the Thunder From Mom Aishwarya at Cannes 2017