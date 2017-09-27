GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa Look Super Cute In Their Pre-Wedding Shoot

Harsh and Bharti’s photo shoot was as quirky and funny as the two are in their real lives.

shifa khan | News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2017, 10:01 AM IST
All Images: Yogen Shah
Comedy queen Bharti Singh is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Harsh Limbachiyaa this winter and it seems the countdown to their wedding has begun. Bharti and Harsh fixed up a pre-wedding photoshoot of sorts because the wanted to get some good pictures clicked together. In the pictures, Bharti and Harsh look their quirky best.

Bharti2

Harsh, who is also the writer of her show Comedy Nights Bachao, has been dating Bharti for quite some time now.

bharti1

The two got engaged earlier in a hush-hush ceremony this year and have planned their marriage by the end of 2017. Bharti and Harsh both look very much in love in the pre-wedding shoot pictures.

While Harsh looked dapper in blue jeans, black t-shirt and a rust jacket complimented his look, it was Bharti who stole the show completely.

bharti

Dressed in a black glittery attire, the comedian looked stunning.Bharti has lost more than 10 kg weight recently.

In other pictures, Bharti looked pretty in a white top paired with black tights, dressed in a white tee and black distressed denim Harsh opted for a casual look, that coordinated with Bharti for the shoot. The pictures ooze of love between the two.

bharti4

bharti6

The couple had also participated in a dance reality show, judged by Sonakshi Sinha, Terrance Lewis, and Mohit Suri, earlier. Their dreamy dance performances made judges and audience fall in love with them.

bharti5

The wedding will take place in December and the location is yet to be finalized. The couple is planning a destination wedding together.

