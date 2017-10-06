Bhumi Pednekar Considers Sonam Kapoor India's Fashion Diva

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who attended the Glitter Exhibition 2017 here on Friday, said Sonam Kapoor is the fashion diva of our country.Bhumi was asked who she admires the most for their style. She said: "I think Sonam Kapoor is by far the fashion diva of our country, and I have been admiring her for years. I think she is such a warm person that it shows on her face and in her style."The "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" actress also spoke about her future projects."My next film is Abhishek Chaubey's new film which is tentatively titled 'Chambal'. I won't be able to disclose any further information. I think it would be better if it's the director who talks about his film first. What I can tell you is that we will start shooting for it very soon.""Apart from that, there are a lot of amazing things lined up for me, but as always I can't talk about them because I would rather have my seniors related to the projects talk about them first."The festive season has already set in with Diwali just being a few days away.Asked how she will celebrate the Festival of Lights this year, Bhumi said: "Life has taken a big jump in 2017 for me. Usually, I spend Diwali with my family, but this year I will be busy shooting. But I am very excited to be working on Diwali. It is a very auspicious day and if I get the chance to work on such a day, then it would be good luck for the entire year to come."But I would like to wish a very Happy Diwali to everyone and tell them to be safe and please don't burst crackers. It's bad for noise pollution, and it is harmful to our street dogs. We are already destroying our planet Earth bit by bit, so please don't burst crackers. And if you wish to spend that money, you can always give it to charity."Bhumi was last seen on screen in "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" and in "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan".