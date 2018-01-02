Bhumi Pednekar Dominates The Scene In Her Latest Photoshoot; See Pics
Bhumi Pednekar is surely giving us major style goals. Take note, girls!
(Photo: Actress Bhumi Pednekar/ Yash Raj Films Talent Instagram account)
Three years ago she took the box office by storm with her performance in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. In 2017, Bhumi Pednekar ruled the hearts of thousands of Indian yets again. Then, critics wrote her off by saying that she will be nothing more than a one film wonder.
Irrespective of all the criticism that came her way for being 'fat' and not 'actress' material, Bhumi Pednekar rose to fame. And it wouldn't be wrong to say that 2017 has been her year. Hit box office releases, spectacular performances, some mind-blowing interviews and a several chic public appearances.
Besides being the powerhouse of talent that she is, Bhumi (ironically), is also considered to be one of the most glamorous and stylish stars in the industry.
Recently, the diva shot for a magazine photoshoot, pictures of which are taking the social media world by storm. The young star, looks fresh as a flower, clad in chic outfits for the photoshoot. Also, through the pictures one can tell that Bhumi surely had an amazing time shooting for the magazine.
Bright colors, ultra stylish attires, vivacious with a lot of oomph, these words would aptly describe Bhumi's latest photoshoot.
The actress looks flawless in the pictures that were shared by Yash Raj Films Talent on their Instagram handle. Take a look.
Credit: @Yash Raj Films Talent
Credit: @Yash Raj Films Talent
Credit: @Yash Raj Films Talent
Credit: @Yash Raj Films Talent
Credit: @Yash Raj Films Talent
Credit: @Yash Raj Films Talent
Credit: @Yash Raj Films Talent
Credit: @Yash Raj Films Talent
Credit: @Yash Raj Films Talent
Credit: @Yash Raj Films Talent
