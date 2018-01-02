Bhumi Pednekar or Kangana Ranaut: Who Pulled Off The Bibhu Mohapatra Outfit Better?
Both Bhumi Pednekar and Kangana Ranaut managed to pull off the outfit with panache. What do you think?
(Photo: Actress Kangana Ranaut and Bhumi Pednekar/ Instagram account of Yash Raj Films Talent and Style by Ami)
Actress Kangana Ranaut and Bhumi Pednekar have both carved a niche for themselves as far as acting and embracing fashion trends are concerned. While Kangana's bold and chic sartorial choices have always managed to impress the fashion police, Bhumi's stylish appearances too have almost always managed to stun onlookers.
Well, both the stars are so on point with their fashion choices each time, thatit's difficult to say who tops the charts.
And while most stars have stylist who make sure that they sport different looks and nail it each time, it is very rare that we see two actresses sport the same attire. But, recently, Kangana Ranaut and Bhumi Pednekar were snapped wearing the same outfit, although, on two different occassions (also different years).
While Kangana wore the monochrome Bibhu Mohapatra outfit that had an attention grabbing while tulle trail detailing, at the Mr India 2017 grand finale, Bhumi sported the attire for her first magazine cover photoshoot with Verve.
However, the two styled the looks very differently and each managed to pull it off with as much panache.
Credit: @Ami Patel
Credit: @Ami Patel
On one hand, while Kangana paired the attire with bold lip color, loose waves, black Tom Ford heels and minimal makeup, Bhumi opted for a more subtle look with nude makeup, hair brushed back in soft waves and a dash of soft pink on the lips.
Take a look.
Credit: @Ami Patel
Credit: @Yash Raj Films Talent
Who looked better in the outfit? What do you think? Tell us in the comments section below.
Well, both the stars are so on point with their fashion choices each time, thatit's difficult to say who tops the charts.
And while most stars have stylist who make sure that they sport different looks and nail it each time, it is very rare that we see two actresses sport the same attire. But, recently, Kangana Ranaut and Bhumi Pednekar were snapped wearing the same outfit, although, on two different occassions (also different years).
While Kangana wore the monochrome Bibhu Mohapatra outfit that had an attention grabbing while tulle trail detailing, at the Mr India 2017 grand finale, Bhumi sported the attire for her first magazine cover photoshoot with Verve.
However, the two styled the looks very differently and each managed to pull it off with as much panache.
Credit: @Ami Patel
Credit: @Ami Patel
On one hand, while Kangana paired the attire with bold lip color, loose waves, black Tom Ford heels and minimal makeup, Bhumi opted for a more subtle look with nude makeup, hair brushed back in soft waves and a dash of soft pink on the lips.
Take a look.
Credit: @Ami Patel
Credit: @Yash Raj Films Talent
Who looked better in the outfit? What do you think? Tell us in the comments section below.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Virat and Anushka, Varun Dhawan Planning to Tie the Knot With Rumoured Girlfriend Natasha Dalal?
- After Anushka Sharma, Nafisa Ali's Daughter Pia Opts For A Dreamy Sabyasachi Outfit
- Bhumi Pednekar or Kangana Ranaut: Who Pulled Off The Bibhu Mohapatra Outfit Better?
- Cricket South Africa Invokes Spirit of Gandhi & Mandela Ahead of India Series
- Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's Dwarf Avatar in Aanand L Rai's Zero is Unbelievably Funny