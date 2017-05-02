Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Nitibha Kaul Makes Her Runway Debut, Looks Gorgeous In a Shivani Jain Outfit
Nitibha Kaul might have entered Bigg Boss as a commoner but she turned out to be the celebrity of the commoners' gang. During her stay in the house, she made sure that both - her words and fashion choices - stayed up to the mark. As a contestant, she distanced herself from the game strategies of inmates and was clear about her personal equations with them since the very beginning.
Nitibha often made headlines because of her chemistry with Manveer Gurjar while she was in the house and post her stint, stories of her personal style statement starting doing the rounds of social media.
At the recently concluded India Runway Week, Nitibha made her runway debut and turned showstopper for designer Shivani Jain. She sashayed down the runway in a gold gown.
She took to Instagram and shared a snippet of her ramp walk. She captioned the video as, "Sneak peek of my very first fashion show as showstopper! #hustling #makingithappen #fashionweek @tisharth_by_shivani."
She even shared a picture with "the talented designer."
Whether it's her travel photographs or her photo shoots - Nitibha has been quite active on social media. She seems to be a photographer's delight and her photo shoots bear a testimony to that. Take a look.
There's a princess inside all of us @minenyoursweddingshow #minenyoursweddingshow Outfit by @studioxi.06 MUA @vidyatikari #hudabeauty lashes in Scarlett #hudabeautylashes and the #hudabeautyrosegoldpalette on my 👀 Jewellery @purabpaschim Picture by @design_aqua_studio Location courtesy ITC Welcome Hotel #whdwarka
