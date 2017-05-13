Bikini-Clad Priyanka Chopra, Adriana Lima Turn The Heat Up In Miami

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is creating a rage of sorts in the West. The actress, who is currently in Miami for the promotions of her upcoming film Baywatch, has upped the style quotient by leaps and bounds.

Some of the recent pictures going viral on social media see her 'chilling' with supermodel Adriana Lima.

The two have set the temperature soaring in their stylish bikinis. While Adriana looked splendid in a black halter neck side-tie bikini, Priyanka opted for a navy blue bikini which she teamed up with a khaki shirt.

Looks like it's a scene straight from the sets of Baywatch.

The actress will make her Hollywood debut as the villainous Victoria Leeds in the popular Baywatch franchise.