Blonde Ambition: How The Stars Shook Things Up In 2017
Popstar Katy Perry first began teasing blonde tresses early on this year, but she fully committed in April, when she unveiled a peroxide pixie cut that completely transformed her look.
(Image: AP)
If there was one overarching celebrity hair trend of 2017, it was surely the number of stars that opted to go blonde. We take a look at five of the biggest showbiz names that crossed over to the light side this year.
Katy Perry
Katy Perry performs during 'Katy Perry - Witness World Wide' exclusive YouTube Livestream Concert at Ramon C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts on Monday, June 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
Popstar Katy Perry first began teasing blonde tresses early on this year, but she fully committed in April, when she unveiled a peroxide pixie cut that completely transformed her look. She has spent the better part of the year ever since rocking variations on the style and tone, from a white-blonde buzz cut to a choppy, darker crop.
Karlie Kloss
Model Karlie Kloss poses during a photocall before Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2017/2018 fashion collection, Monday, July 3, 2017 in Paris. (Image: AP)
Fans of supermodel Karlie Kloss are used to seeing her rock a honeyed blonde tone, but the fashion star stepped things up this July when she reached for the hair dye and unveiled a bright peroxide blonde shade. She seems to love her new hue, which she has maintained ever since.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian West arrives at the LACMA Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
Kim Kardashian welcomed in ‘Fashion Month' this September with a stunning silvery-white ‘do. The platinum hue is so ashy it almost looks grey, making for a futuristic aesthetic that she has kept ever since, despite recently taking to Twitter to reveal that it can take 13 hours to touch up her roots.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
Pop sensation Selena Gomez stunned when she rocked up to the American Music Awards this November with a brand-new blonde bob. The choppy cut, mid-blonde hue and glossy dark roots add a little edge to the star's look.
Zendaya
Credit: @Zendaya
Actress, singer and songwriter Zendaya's red carpet looks are fast becoming something of a legend, with the star treating us to afro curls, 1970s-style waves and a Hollywood ‘lob' this year alone. She closed the year on a fierce note, debuting a gamine, peroxide blonde pixie crop teamed with low-key makeup and simple, sweet diamond ear studs.
Katy Perry
Katy Perry performs during 'Katy Perry - Witness World Wide' exclusive YouTube Livestream Concert at Ramon C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts on Monday, June 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
Popstar Katy Perry first began teasing blonde tresses early on this year, but she fully committed in April, when she unveiled a peroxide pixie cut that completely transformed her look. She has spent the better part of the year ever since rocking variations on the style and tone, from a white-blonde buzz cut to a choppy, darker crop.
Karlie Kloss
Model Karlie Kloss poses during a photocall before Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2017/2018 fashion collection, Monday, July 3, 2017 in Paris. (Image: AP)
Fans of supermodel Karlie Kloss are used to seeing her rock a honeyed blonde tone, but the fashion star stepped things up this July when she reached for the hair dye and unveiled a bright peroxide blonde shade. She seems to love her new hue, which she has maintained ever since.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian West arrives at the LACMA Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
Kim Kardashian welcomed in ‘Fashion Month' this September with a stunning silvery-white ‘do. The platinum hue is so ashy it almost looks grey, making for a futuristic aesthetic that she has kept ever since, despite recently taking to Twitter to reveal that it can take 13 hours to touch up her roots.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
Pop sensation Selena Gomez stunned when she rocked up to the American Music Awards this November with a brand-new blonde bob. The choppy cut, mid-blonde hue and glossy dark roots add a little edge to the star's look.
Zendaya
Credit: @Zendaya
Actress, singer and songwriter Zendaya's red carpet looks are fast becoming something of a legend, with the star treating us to afro curls, 1970s-style waves and a Hollywood ‘lob' this year alone. She closed the year on a fierce note, debuting a gamine, peroxide blonde pixie crop teamed with low-key makeup and simple, sweet diamond ear studs.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sindhu, Srikanth Weave a Fairytale Year for Indian Badminton
- 2017 Saw Bollywood Cross Paths with India's Other Film Industries
- Ziva Takes to MS Dhoni’s Lap and Wishes Everyone a Merry X-mas
- Top 5 Sedans Launched in 2017 – Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Verna And More
- From Anushka To Deepika: Fashion Trends That Celebrities Embraced In 2017