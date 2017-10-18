Bobbi Brown ‘Caviar & Rubies' Bring Sophisticated Glow To Holiday 2017 Makeup

With the holiday season now on the horizon, beauty brand Bobbi Brown has revealed a festive makeup line channeling chic, refined style. "Caviar & Rubies" is a new festive makeup collection for creating sophisticated looks this party season, lighting up eyes and skin, in particular, with seasonal glow. The collection goes on sale from November 2017.As holiday 2017 approaches, beauty brands are starting to reveal their end-of-year collections for the party season. Bobbi Brown's freshly unveiled "Caviar & Rubies" is a festive collection of limited-edition must-haves for creating sophisticated looks this holiday. This year, the brand is channeling smoky eyes, naturally radiant skin and red-hot lips.For eyes, the collection's "Caviar & Rubies Eye Shadow Palette" features nine shades inspired by precious jewels, including "Gilded," a new diamond dust eye shadow formula. This is matched with the brand's "Long-Wear Liquid Liner" in a dramatic matte black shade.For holiday 2017, skin gets a naturally radiant finish with "Highlighting Powder" in "Moon Glow," a golden shade allowing everyone to shine this party season. For lips, Bobbi Brown's highly pigmented "Luxe Lip Color" comes in a nude shade for a discreet finish or a bright statement red.The collection also features a limited-edition version of "Extra Illuminating Moisture Balm," a cream infused with lychee extracts for energized, glowing skin.