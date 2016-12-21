Bobbi Brown Steps Down From Her Cosmetics Brand

Makeup artist Bobbi Brown is stepping down from her eponymous cosmetics brand.

After 25 years at the helm of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, which was acquired by The Estée Lauder Companies in 1995, Brown is preparing to turn the page.

"The brand's 25-year anniversary was a wonderful milestone that made me realize it was time to start a new chapter and move on to new ventures," Brown said in a statement.

Estée Lauder publicly thanked the makeup star for her tenure at the company, with William P. Lauder, Executive Chairman at The Estée Lauder Companies, saying: "More than two decades ago, we met an extremely creative makeup artist with a revolutionary idea that changed the way women feel about beauty. That idea grew into a highly successful, global beauty brand. Bobbi will always be part of our Estée Lauder Companies family and we wish her the very best in the future."

The brand, which was founded in 1991 in the form of a range of lipsticks, is known for its natural approach to beauty, summed up by its mantra, 'be who you are'. Brown set up the company after working as a professional makeup artist in New York, alongside photographers such as Patrick Demarchelier and with supermodels including Naomi Campbell. Today Bobbi Brown Cosmetics products are sold in over 70 countries worldwide, in department stores and 75 freestanding boutiques. In 2014, Brown launched 'Bobbi Brown Eyewear,' a line of sunglasses and reading glasses.