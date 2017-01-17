Bored of The Same Hairstyle? Try These trends to Look Fabulous

Bored of the same hairstyle? Try for a retro chick look or for bold hair colours to make a statement, suggests an expert.

Tamanna Singh, Master Franchise Fashion TV salon (North India), has shared some of the hairstyling trends that may be a rage this season:

Straight hair: Long, straight hair has always been a good choice among Indian girls as they can easily go for various hairstyle looks. The short, choppy hair cuts are no longer in style this year. 2017 is the year of gorgeous long hairstyles and cuts.

Retro is back: The 1970s' retro hairstyles are also making a comeback, with straight hair parted down the middle. Letting your hair down will flatter your face and emanate romance. Flip the edges out for a little retro look.

Hair colour ideas: The latest hairstyles feature lustrous coloured hair. Be brave, go for a flamboyant red or any other bright hue to make you look and feel more fabulous again.

Braiding: Braids in all variants can give a nice twist. The most popular style like the French braid is a pretty easy one that you can do yourself. Start with brushing your hair back. Use a comb (or your fingers) to section your hair off in a 'V-formation' starting from your temples right up to the crown of your head. Then take three pieces of hair from that section and begin braiding them. Make sure to incorporate more hair from each side each time you cross the hair over.

Volume matters: Full hair with lots of volume is another one of the latest hairstyle trends for girls. This look works for any type of hair, long or short. Short hair can be spruced up with colour highlights or shiny curls. You won't believe how easy it is to style your hair yourself at home with the right tools like blow dryers, curlers and straightners.

Health tip for bouncy hair: Make sure to have your hair trimmed every three months if you want it to grow longer and quicker. Getting your hair trimmed gets rid of dead ends and split ends. These are two things that prevent your hair from growing. If you have coloured or damaged hair, have it trimmed every six weeks.