Buying Guide For The Best Maternity Bra

Finding the right nursing bra is very important. Go for one which is flexible, allows extra room and gives round-the-clock comfort, say experts.

Jennifer Kapasi, Commercial Director, Triumph International India Private Limited, and Rosmin Kunnathothathil from TLS (The Lingerie Store)- an online lingerie aggregator platform, list some tips to help you while investing in a nursing bra:

* Expert's opinion: It's good to have a fitting done during the latter months of pregnancy so you can buy one or two nursing bras before the baby is born. A good nursing bra needs to be flexible and it should allow extra room.

It should never constrict or squeeze your breasts even when closed. For the right fit, opt for a professional measuring and fitting service in a department store. A trained fitter will make sure that the cups cover your breasts with no overflow at the top, and that the centre seam stays comfortably against your breastbone.

* Round-the-clock comfort: This is the time you need bras that are stretchy with soft cups that can accommodate your breasts. Cups that you can open and close with one hand during breast feeding, are the best options for young mothers. An opening in the cups will provide plenty of room for your baby to feed comfortably. Look for bras with more than two hook positions so that you can comfortably adjust the band as the shape of your body changes.

* Pick a variety of comfortable nursing bras: There are many nursing bras available in the market ranging from everyday basics, soft cups to beautiful lacy fashion bras. It's a good idea to purchase several nursing bras as you may require to change your nursing bra in the day. Further, buying nursing bras as per your lifestyle will offer comfort and make you feel great.

* Wear it in a correct manner: Once you have the perfect bra, it's time to ensure the right fit. You have to put on your bra while bending over slightly, lifting the breasts into the cups. Glide each breast into the cup when you stand.

* Recheck your size post pregnancy: Irrespective of the fact whether you have breast fed, the shape and size of your breast is bound to change post pregnancy. It is always advisable to recheck your size with a good bra size calculator available online.

* Use cotton fabric: Cotton is often the fabric of choice for nursing bras because it dries quickly (important for keeping nipples dry when nursing).

* Change the design according to the stages of post-pregnancy: Various styles may work better at different times in your pregnancy and nursing experiences. You may want the added support of top clasps during the early weeks of nursing when you may also be wearing nursing pads. Then, once you become nursing pro, clasp-less designs may work better for your lifestyle.