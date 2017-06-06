Can Men Cook? Prospective Indian Brides Eager To Know

A lot of Indian women want to know if their prospective partners can cook, reveals a survey.

MA famous matchmaking service conducted a survey to understand what makes women say 'yes' in relationships. The survey was conducted to mark the service reaching five million success stories in May.

The online poll received over 6,800 responses (women - 47 per cent and men - 53 per cent) from married Indians from ages 25 to 34 years.

When they were asked ‘What are the three most important questions you asked your prospective partner before saying yes?' 36 per cent women said ‘Do you live in a nuclear or joint family?', 30 per cent sought to know ‘Will you be supportive of my career?', and a surprising 26 per cent asked ‘Can you cook?'.

These numbers were slightly different for men. About 36 per cent asked ‘Are you willing to live with my family?', followed by 34 per cent who asked ‘Do you plan to work after marriage?', while only 19 per cent asked ‘Can you cook?'.

When they were asked ‘What is the first thing that attracts you to the opposite sex?', men and women both said ‘physical appearance' was the primary factor with 64 per cent and 53 per cent respectively. ‘Success in career' (21 per cent) and ‘Common likes' (23 per cent) also played an important role for women.

When women were asked ‘What gave you confidence to take the final decision?', 56 per cent men and 72 per cent women said ‘Approval from parents' was what helped them seal the deal.

The CEO of the matchmaking site said in a statement: "While career and physical attributes are important, we are seeing that women are looking for a partner who will share their lives and responsibilities in every way."

"What's also interesting is that approval from parents still plays a big role in the choice of life partners for singles. While singles have the final say in the choice of their life partners, parents are key in the decision-making process."