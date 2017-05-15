Cannes 2017: A Look At Aishwarya Rai's Red Carpet Outfits In The Last Decade

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been gracing the Cannes red carpet for last 15 years - she made her debut at the prestigious film festival in 2002 - is all set to dazzle at the upcoming 70th edition of the fest.

The actress will be going to the fest in the capacity of cosmetic brand L'Oreal Paris brand ambassador. She will be presenting the film Devdas on May 20 as part of L'Oréal Paris Open Air Cinema, read a statement from the brand.

Aishwarya, who has been a veteran at the Cannes stage, has stunned the audiences time and again with her impeccable sartorial choices. There might have been a few hits and misses here and there, but her appearance is among the most awaited ones each year.

Here's a look at some of the looks that the actress sported at the event in the past decade which had her onlookers spellbound.

Cannes 2016

One of the most sought-after and photographed celebrities at Cannes red carpet, Aishwarya surprised and shocked everyone when she showed up with a dash of purple on her lips. Although her Rami Kadi gown was beautiful, it was her lips that grabbed all the attention and even made headlines.

Apart from this controversial appearance, here are the other outfits that Aishwarya donned at Cannes 2016.

Cannes 2015

Mauve, maroon, white and emerald green, Aishwarya tried and tested a lot of different looks this particular year. On one hand while she looked like a diva in the white Ralph and Russo couture gown, on the other she stunned in a maroon strapless outfit by Oscar de la Renta.

For two of her other red carpet appearance the same year, Aishwarya opted for a teal and lavender Elie Saab gown.

Cannes 2014

Aishwarya dazzled in a golden off shoulder evening gown by Roberto Cavalli. While she opted for minimal accessories, only rings so to mention, her perfect makeup, especially the dash on red on her lips accentuated her look. Her voluminous and wavy hairdo added the much needed glamorous to her look.

Cannes 2013

The gorgeous actress sported several different looks during Cannes 2013, but among them the one look that made news was the black and grey beaded Elie Saab couture gown.

Apart from this, the beautiful actress also sported outfits from other designers including an embroidered floor-length gown by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, an embellished black and gold Sabyasachi sari which she teamed with gold hair accessory and a gold saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani.

Cannes 2012

It was Aishwarya's first year at Cannes after she gave birth to baby Aaradhya and the actress was criticised for her plus size figure. But criticism or not, Aishwarya stunned in her grey embellished Elie Saab gown.

During the event Aishwarya was also seen sporting a cream chikankari Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla sari which was paired with an embroidered jacket.

Cannes 2011

Aishwarya's Elie Saab one-shouldered peplum gown was an instant hit at the event. In another of her appearances that year, she flaunted her curves in a geometric Armani Prive dress with smokey eyes.

Cannes 2010

The 43-year-old upped the glamour quotient in a Giorgio Armani Prive black evening gown at the 2010 red carpet.

For another appearance, she opted for a violet blue fully embroidered tulle and mousseline gown from Elie Saab and we must say she looked quite a diva in it. Her nude makeup and glam hairdo was just perfect for her look.

Cannes 2009

Aishwarya looked like a vision in a white Roberto Cavalli floor-sweeping, strapless gown. Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a grey one-shoulder Elie Saab gown which she had worn for one of her other appearances at the fest.

Cannes 2008

Among the many outfits that Aishwarya sported during the event, her fuschia gown that year received a thumbs up from the fashion connoisseurs.

Cannes 2007

In 2007, Ashwarya tied the knot with actor Abhishek Bachchan and as expected the couple walked hand-in-hand at the Cannes red carpet that year. While Aishwarya shined in a white strapless gown and a statement diamond necklace, Abhishek looked dapper in the black suit.

The Cannes Film Festival is set to commence on May 17 and will conclude on May 28.

(With input from IANS; All images: Reuters)