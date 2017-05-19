X

2-min read

Cannes 2017 Day 2: Best Red Carpet Looks From The Film Festival

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com @Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated: May 19, 2017, 1:11 PM IST
(Photo: Reuters)

While day 1 of the Cannes red carpet saw a lot of celebrities flaunting their best outfits - the much talked about appearances were those of model Bella Hadid who donned a classy Alexandre Vauthier silk gown with a bold plunging sweetheart neckline and a risque thigh-high split, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who sported a jewel toned maroon Marchesa Fall 2017 gown, made her debut as the global brand ambassador of cosmetic giant L'Oreal Paris and model Ratajkowski who slayed in a slinky satin slip gown, courtesy Twin Set by Simona Barbieri - day 2 of Cannes 2017 saw the A-listers taking the style and glamour quotient a notch higher.

Here are some celebrities who were among the best dressed at the event.

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima, 35, stole the show as she showed up in a stunning white number on the Cannes red carpet. The Victoria's Secret Angel looked nothing short of a diva as she stepped out in the figure-hugging ensemble that allowed her to flaunt her curves. The dazzling embellished dress looked amazing on her and the supermodel aptly paired it with statement necklace. Her bold red lips and wet hair look finished off her look.

adriana lima (Photo: Reuters)

Emily Ratajkowski

The model-turned-actress Emily stunned in a daring semi-sheer, lacy black ballgown with a twist as she showed off her cleavage and posed for shutterbugs on the red carpet.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the 'Loveless (Nelyubov)' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Image: Getty Images)(Photo: Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

Czech model Petra Nemcova opted for a simple yet chic dress for her Cannes red carpet appearance. The model donned a flesh-flashing white dress which featured a deep, plunging neckline and a risque thigh-high slit. Her statement necklace and earrings, hair pulled back in a ponytail with a touch of braids and her lovely smile looked perfect on the model.

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Lily Donaldson

The 30-year-old model Lily's take on summer style is one anyone would want to emulate. The model looked sensational in a white semi-sheer, strapless dress which featured a pleated floating lower-half. The model optd to leave her tresses open and went for minimum makeup and accessories.

Lily Donaldson attends the 'Loveless (Nelyubov)' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Image: Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore looked lovely in a Chanel dress which she wore for the premiere of her film Wonderstruck on day 2 of Cannes Film Festival.

Here are a few others who attended the event:

Robin Wright

The House of Cards star Robin Wright was all smiles in a sexy plunging turquoise dress at the premier of Loveless.

robin wright (Photo: Reuters)

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams looked classy in Louis Vuitton.

Susan Sarandon and Uma Thurman

Both the stars sported a monochrome number for their appearance on day 2 of Cannes.

First Published: May 19, 2017, 1:11 PM IST
