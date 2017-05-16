Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone Arrives In Cannes; Looks Charming As Always

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, who recently made her Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel, arrived at the French city of Cannes where the esteemed International Film Festival event takes place every year.

Deepika who will be making her debut as the brand ambassador of L'Oreal Paris, set foot in the beautiful resort town of Cannes looking uber stylish.

The 31-year-old star who was snapped sporting a mustard colour top with distressed, well-fitted denims looked charming and radiant as ever as she walked holding an overcoat in her hand. The actress opted for tan boots to go with the look and left her long tresses open in her trademark side parting.

The actress was all smiles as photographers clicked pictures of her arriving in the French town. Take a look.

(Photo: Genesis Burson-Marsteller)

Deepika's big debut as L'Oreal Paris brand ambassador at the red carpet is much awaited by her fans and followers