Deepika Padukone Fills In Her Cannes Travel Diary, Shares Photos On Instagram

Deepika Padukone, who will be walking the red carpet at the upcoming Cannes International Film Festival 2017, is having a great time posting some amazing pictures of the location and the view from her room on her verified Instagram account.

The actress who will be walking the Cannes red carpet as the brand ambassador of L'Oreal Paris, is all excited and pepped up for the upcoming world event.

The gorgeous 31-year-old first took to Instagram to share a photo which had an aerial view of the beautiful resort town of Cannes situated on the French Riviera. The picture was supposedly clicked by her while she was aboard her flight.

#Cannes2017 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 16, 2017 at 2:51am PDT

Soon after deboarding and reaching her hotel, Deepika shared another photo, this time of the stunning view from her room.

The clear sky, blue water and greenery all around, by taking a look at the image you will be able to guess that Deepika is surely having a gala time.

room with a view... #Cannes2017 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 16, 2017 at 3:18am PDT

Earlier, while the Bajirao Mastani star was still onboard her flight from London to Cannes, she gave us a sneak-peek into what she was eating. Diet certainly didn't seem to be on her mind since photos show that she was indulging in chocolate pastry and maltesers.

In the photo we can also see that the actress had changed into distressed denims. On May 14, Deepika left from Mumbai for Cannes wearing a black and brown Alberta Ferretti outfit which was teamed with Maje Officiel leather jacket and Louboutin boots.

diet #Cannes2017 😝 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 15, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

breakfast on board #Cannes2017 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 16, 2017 at 12:08am PDT

Seems like Deepika's Cannes travel diaries has only just begun.