Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone Looks Stunning In A Red Johanna Ortiz Number

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com @Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated: May 17, 2017, 2:02 PM IST
(Photo: Instagram Vogue/Twitter L'Oreal)

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is all geared up to stun onlookers at the Cannes International Film Festival which begins on May 17. And just before she makes her most awaited appearance on the red carpet of the august event in the evening, the diva stepped out to the L'Oreal beach studio in a vibrant red number by Johanna Ortiz.

Deepika looked both cute and stunning in the floral printed outfit and oozed glamour in her red hot ensemble.

The 31-year-old left her tresses open and opted for Charlotte Olympia shoes. And as far as the actress's makeup is concerned here's what she put on for the final touch to her look - Lily Blossom lip colour from L'Oreal's Tint Caresse range, L'Oreal Silkissime Teal Eyeliner, Volume Million Mascara & Lumi Powder Neutral.

The vivid strokes of turquoise on her eyes deserves a special mention as it gave her entire look a glamorous feel. Also, the v-neck deep back of the red outfit accentuated Deepika's look as she showed off her toned back in the ensemble.

As per reports the gorgeous actress will be interacting with the media before she makes her appearance as L'Oreal Paris brand ambassador in the evening.

Take a look at her first look at Cannes 2017 before she heads to the main event.

My favourite emoji @deepikapadukone 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽

Deepika will be walking the Cannes red carpet in the evening and all her fans and followers are eagerly waiting for her to make a huge mark in the fashion world with her stunning sartorial choice.

First Published: May 17, 2017, 2:01 PM IST
