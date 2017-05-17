Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone Made Her Debut In 2010, Here's What She Wore

Actress Deepika Padukone, whose Cannes 2017 red carpet appearance is one of the most awaited ones back home in India, made her debut at the illustrious international film festival back in 2010.

The 31-year-old star who walked at the prestigious event as brand ambassador of Chivas Regal in 2010, donned a beautiful white and gold Rohit Bal saree for her debut appearance. While Deepika looked splendid in the traditional Indian nine-yard with a strappy back-knotted blouse, her lovely, dimpled smile added the much need charm to her appearance.

And although Deepika couldn't make a huge impact with her debut appearance, her decision to wear traditional for her first Cannes red carpet appearance was lauded by one and all. The only thing that didn't go down well with the fashion police was her makeup and gold jewellery which were a huge disappointment.

But Deepika's fashion sense and sartorial choices have evolved over the years. Back in 2010 she was an upcoming talent and was less susceptible to criticism. But this year, like a lot of her recent red carpet appearances including her Met Gala look, we are sure Deepika is going to make heads turn at the vent with her fashion choices.

Take a look at what she donned back in 2010 when she made her first Cannes 2017 red carpet appearance.