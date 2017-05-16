Cannes 2017: Fashion Icons And Brand Ambassadors Heading To This Year's Festival

Some of the world's most beautiful women will be heading to Cannes for the French city's annual film festival, May 17 to 28, stepping out on the Riviera red carpet each evening like a real-life catwalk. From actresses, directors and jury members to brand ambassadors and internationally renowned models, here's a look at some of the fashion icons who'll be turning heads at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

A five-star jury

Fashion and glamour will once again take center stage at this 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Even this year's official jury oozes glamour, with members including red-carpet star Jessica Chastain and L'Oréal Paris brand ambassador Fan Bingbing, both of whom will walk the Cannes red carpet several times.

Two other Cannes regulars -- French actress Sandrine Kiberlain and American star Uma Thurman -- are presiding the Caméra d'Or and Un Certain Regard juries (respectively) at this year's festival, with plenty of red carpet appearances in store.

What's more, the stunning Italian actress Monica Bellucci is lined up to host this 70th edition of the French film festival. Expect her to be turning heads turn heads from the outset when the festival opens May 17.

Stars of the big screen

The opening ceremony -- which always draws a star line-up -- will have its share of fashion icons this year. As well as members of the various juries and brand ambassadors representing the festival's partners, the first screening is likely to be attended by Marion Cotillard and Charlotte Gainsbourg. The two actresses star in the Cannes opener "Ismael's Ghosts." Dior brand ambassador Marion Cotillard will no doubt walk the red carpet in one of the label's creations, but who knows what kind of outfit Charlotte Gainsbourg will choose for her red carpet appearance.

The festival's jam-packed schedule will bring a multitude of actresses to the Cannes red carpet, all highly in demand among fashion houses hoping to get their gowns in the spotlight. Names on this year's bill include Diane Kruger ("Aus dem Nichts/In the Fade"), Tilda Swinton and Lily Collins ("Okja"), Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst ("The Beguiled"), Izïa Higelin ("Rodin"), Isabelle Huppert ("Happy End"), Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams ("Wonderstruck"), Bérénice Béjo ("Redoutable"), Alicia Silverstone ("The Killing of a Sacred Deer"), Marine Vacth ("L'Amant double"), Marina Foïs ("The Workshop"), and Eva Green and Emmanuelle Seigner ("Based on a True Story").

Kristen Stewart and Sofia Coppola will also be heading to Cannes as directors of movies picked for this year's event, for short "Come Swim" and "The Beguiled" respectively.

L'Oréal Paris brand ambassadors

Official festival partner, L'Oréal Paris, brings its brand ambassadors to the event each year, turning heads on the red carpet with their glamorous style.

The line-up for this 70th edition includes Gong Li (May 17), Susan Sarandon (May 17 and 18), Deepika Padukone (May 17 and 18), Thylane Blondeau (May 18 and 19), Liya Kebede (May 20), Andie MacDowell (May 21 and 22), Eva Longoria (May 22 and 23), Doutzen Kroes (May 23), Bianca Balti (May 24), Barbara Palvin (May 23 and 24), Lara Stone (May 24) and Maria Borges (May 24).

The cosmetics giant will also be bringing a new brand ambassador to this year's Cannes Film Festival.