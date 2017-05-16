Cannes 2017: Here's What Sonam Kapoor Sported In The Past Editions Of The Event

Fashion icon Sonam Kapoor, who is all set to sizzle at the Cannes 2017 red carpet, is known to earn brownie points for her bold, unique and spot on sartorial choices ever since she stepped foot in Bollywood. And each time the B-town beauty, who will be representing cosmetic brand L'Oreal Paris at the fest, steps out, she takes her fashion game a notch higher.

The diva seldom goes wrong with her fashion choices and it is her flawless sense of style, confident outlook and undaunted personality that wins over thousands of hearts each time she makes an appearance. Be it her choice of outfits during film promotions or high-end designer garments for red carpet appearances, Sonam's uber stylish looks have always made headlines.

And so when the fashionista made her debut appearance at the Cannes red carpet in 2011, she was lauded for her choice of outfit and for pulling it off with confidence and panache.

Sonam has been a regular at the prestigious event ever since her debut appearance and she has sported some amazing designer wear at the event. Even though a few of her outfits didn't go down too well with the audiences, several of her ensembles received a huge thumbs up from people and fashion connoisseurs alike.

Here's a look at some of her looks from the past editions.

Cannes 2016

Sonam bedazzled everyone at the Cannes red carpet in a dramatic, Ralph & Russo custom gown in pristine white hue. She looked nothing less than an angel, dressed in an all-white outfit which had peek-a-boo cutouts and an embroidered trail. Sonam stunned the onlookers with her impressive gown, her poise and confident outlook. She is a true diva!

In yet another appearance during the same year, the gorgeous actress again sported a Ralph & Russo number - a silk crepe column gown which was teamed with a cape. The cape was laden with feather blooms at the shoulders and the train which added a dramatic effect to the ensemble. The actress finished her look with a bun and accessorized her haute couture with Bvlgari jewellery.

Cannes 2015

Sonam is known to show up in her stylish best every time and the diva did not disappoint when she walked the Cannes red carpet in a blue Ralph & Russo couture gown. The beautiful actress opted for Chopard sapphire and diamond earrings, blue Zanotti sandals, side swept tresses with soft curls to complete her look.

The 31-year-old who showed up in a yellow, feathery Elie Saab outfit for her second appearance the same year, received a lot of criticism from fashion critics and onlookers for sporting a rather dull and unattractive ensemble for the esteemed event. In fact, her dress served as fodder for social media users and Internet users created endless memes on this particular designer wear, but Sonam was unfazed by criticism.

Although it was a fashion miss but we must also give Sonam credit for being courageous enough to experiment with her looks at the world event and not opting for the tried and tested ones.

Cannes 2014

Sonam turned the Cannes red carpet into a fashion runway and wowed everyone as she walked the red carpet in a black Elie Saab ball gown. The actress looked like a dream in her ensemble as she posed for shutterbugs at the event. The vintage touch to her hairstyle accentuated her look.

For her second appearance, Sonam turned into a desi diva draped in a blush pink sheer Anamika Khanna saree with a caplet. She completed her look with a pearl and gold choker, smokey eyes and nude lips.

Cannes 2013

One of Sonam's best looks at the Cannes red carpet, her floral strapless Dolce & Gabana printed dress was a show stealer. Side swept hair left open in soft waves, no accessories except for a statement necklace and minimal makeup looked just perfect on her.

This year was probably one of the best for Sonam and for fashion lovers since both the outfits that Sonam sported at the fest made headlines. While her strapless Dolce & Gabana printed dress was loved by one and all, her traditional, lace saree teamed with an embroidered long jacket by designer Anamika Khanna made heads turn. Sonam's bold lipcolour and nosering of course deserves a special mention as it made her stand out of the crowd.

Cannes 2011

Sonam received rave reviews for her debut red carpet appearance at Cannes in 2011. She became an instant favourite when she walked and posed for photographers in a Jean Paul Gaultier vintage one-shoulder dress. A dramatic hairdo, Amrapali ring, Chopard earrings and Ferragamo shoes completed her first ever look at Cannes. She looked gorgeous as ever wearing a lovely smile as she stopped and posed for shutterbugs.

(All images: Reuters)